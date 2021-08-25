Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.27 Million Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in argenx were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 117.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 42,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after purchasing an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.62.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $343.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $212.66 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that argenx SE will post -7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

