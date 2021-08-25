Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,315 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of MYR Group worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MYR Group by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in MYR Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.13. MYR Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $101.61.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. Research analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.