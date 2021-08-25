Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,761 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 64.1% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ciena by 123.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,283,000 after acquiring an additional 951,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Ciena by 28.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,276,838 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $186,419,000 after acquiring an additional 719,196 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIEN opened at $56.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.66. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CIEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total value of $291,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $105,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,552. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

