-$0.06 EPS Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

CTXR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32. The stock has a market cap of $303.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.53. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of critical care products, with a focus on anti-infectives and cancer care. It is currently advancing three proprietary product candidates: Mino-Lok, which is an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections; CITI-002, which provides anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and CITI-101, which is a bio-absorbable film impregnated with minocycline and rifampin for reducing acute inflammation and microbial colonization of breast tissue expanders used in breast reconstruction surgeries following mastectomies.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citius Pharmaceuticals (CTXR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.