-$0.12 EPS Expected for MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 171.14% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediWound has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $3.63 on Monday. MediWound has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.12. The stock has a market cap of $98.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

