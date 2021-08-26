-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.13). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ContextLogic.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million.

WISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

In other ContextLogic news, CTO Hamid Reza Kassaei sold 42,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $294,715.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 110,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,711.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ContextLogic by 3,131.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.98 on Monday. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.19.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.