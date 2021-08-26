$0.22 EPS Expected for Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Banc of California posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BANC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Banc of California in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of NYSE:BANC opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Banc of California has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $910.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Banc of California by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banc of California during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Banc of California by 789.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Banc of California by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Banc of California by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

