-$0.22 EPS Expected for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) to report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Health Catalyst reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Catalyst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $612,857.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,062,341.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $133,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,427.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,496 shares of company stock worth $11,669,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,358,000 after acquiring an additional 280,309 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 506,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCAT traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $50.91. The company had a trading volume of 355,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,457. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.65. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.47.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

