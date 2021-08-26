$0.28 EPS Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Ford Motor posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.06.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after purchasing an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

