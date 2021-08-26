-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Quanterix reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 528.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanterix.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTRX shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $418,930.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,621 shares of company stock worth $2,555,040 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Quanterix by 326.5% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 22,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,482. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.60 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

