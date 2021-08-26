$0.33 EPS Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Clarus posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $116,522.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,358.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after acquiring an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Clarus in the second quarter valued at $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the first quarter valued at $2,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $27.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 0.87. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

