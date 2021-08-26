-$0.40 EPS Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will report earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Xenon Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 134,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.79.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 6,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $114,120.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,141 shares in the company, valued at $548,142.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XENE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

