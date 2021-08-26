$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $991.33 million to $1.04 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $967.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $748,712,000. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,228,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,861,000 after purchasing an additional 291,600 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43,070.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 284,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,915,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 774.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 246,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $115,014,000 after purchasing an additional 283,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $510.59. The stock had a trading volume of 238,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,368. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.52. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

