$1.11 EPS Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 248.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.35. 3,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

