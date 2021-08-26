$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. EnerSys posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $5.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.22. The stock had a trading volume of 194,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $104.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,015,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,456,000 after buying an additional 106,333 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,949,000 after buying an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,295,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,631,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,576,000 after purchasing an additional 27,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.