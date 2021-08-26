-$1.46 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.41). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($1.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Riskified.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSKD. Barclays started coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.38.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

