1-800-FLOWERS.COM Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 596 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 946% compared to the typical volume of 57 call options.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $562,810.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,629. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLWS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 55.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 84.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $199,000. 40.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLWS opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.80.

A number of analysts have commented on FLWS shares. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.