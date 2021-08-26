$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:CMC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,811. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.