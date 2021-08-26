$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.07 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $6.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 33.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMC traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 12,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,811. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $18.67 and a one year high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

