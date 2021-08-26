111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Up 13.5%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) rose 13.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 1,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 665,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The stock has a market cap of $543.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 111 during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 111 in the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

