$114.02 Million in Sales Expected for Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post sales of $114.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $114.50 million and the lowest is $113.56 million. Momentive Global posted sales of $95.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year sales of $446.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $445.41 million to $447.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $532.93 million, with estimates ranging from $518.79 million to $552.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.82.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $357,405.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $10,213,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $1,097,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $717,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at $12,213,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

