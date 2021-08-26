1,200 Shares in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,701 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,333,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,093,000 after acquiring an additional 961,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,923,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,681,000 after acquiring an additional 526,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. HSBC raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

CCL stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

