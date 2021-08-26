$128.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report $128.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.95 million and the lowest is $123.30 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $120.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $489.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.90 million to $501.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $570.65 million, with estimates ranging from $537.70 million to $607.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACAD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,146. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

