13,663 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 362,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,745,000 after buying an additional 27,258 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,714,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,967,000 after buying an additional 510,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,778,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,035,000 after acquiring an additional 16,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $63.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of -166.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $832.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

