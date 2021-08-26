150 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period.

SOXX opened at $461.77 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $286.18 and a 1 year high of $471.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $447.51.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

