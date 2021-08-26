$158.70 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to report sales of $158.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.90 million. Everi posted sales of $112.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $628.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $633.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $667.23 million, with estimates ranging from $651.40 million to $686.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $172.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.86 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRI. B. Riley boosted their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.22.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65. Everi has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 2.99.

In other Everi news, Director Linster W. Fox sold 25,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $589,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,112 shares of company stock worth $3,643,470. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

