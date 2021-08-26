16,086,878 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,086,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,024,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.43. 372,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

