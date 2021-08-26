$2.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) will report $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Assurant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Assurant reported earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Assurant will report full-year earnings of $9.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Assurant.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AIZ. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,122,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 279.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 24,936 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assurant stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.30. 1,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.31. Assurant has a 12 month low of $116.11 and a 12 month high of $169.87.

Assurant announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assurant (AIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.