$21.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) to report sales of $21.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.34 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $20.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $87.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.14 billion to $88.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $91.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.83 billion to $92.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $42.04. The stock had a trading volume of 41,109,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,788,422. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $353.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

