21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

VNET has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.19.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $3.09. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,430,000 after buying an additional 200,610 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $3,651,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 103.8% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,574,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,868,000 after buying an additional 801,964 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

