$230.08 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will report $230.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $231.10 million. Huron Consulting Group posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $894.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $890.18 million to $897.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $967.66 million, with estimates ranging from $960.40 million to $973.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.23. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 2.73%.

HURN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HURN opened at $50.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $61.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.35.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,458,000 after purchasing an additional 74,162 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,214,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,712,000 after purchasing an additional 640,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,015,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,931,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,761,000 after purchasing an additional 90,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 666,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,554,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

