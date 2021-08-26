237,171 Shares in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Acquired by HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC

HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 237,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,000. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for about 2.5% of HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Shares of COMT stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,887. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

