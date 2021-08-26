23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading Up 8.2%

23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)’s share price was up 8.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 8.97 and last traded at 8.97. Approximately 9,770 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,410,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup cut their price target on 23andMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on 23andMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get 23andMe alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.69.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.57 by 0.32. The business had revenue of 59.24 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in 23andMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.