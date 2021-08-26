$24.90 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will post sales of $24.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.13 million and the lowest is $21.62 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $23.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $95.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.66 million to $100.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $100.68 million, with estimates ranging from $62.86 million to $128.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

ENTA traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.00. 179,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,083. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.38. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $56.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,943,000 after acquiring an additional 323,571 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,020,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 939,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,354,000 after buying an additional 76,802 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,554,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after buying an additional 57,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.