$250,000.00 in Sales Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics posted sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

AUTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.60. The company had a trading volume of 27,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $16.19.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

