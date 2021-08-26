26,110 Shares in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 123,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 213,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,276 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,576 shares of company stock worth $1,399,197. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.32. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

