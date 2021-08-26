$277.97 Million in Sales Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) to post $277.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.50 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $107,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

