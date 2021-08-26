29,098 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,574,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,368. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

