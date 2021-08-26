$310.81 Million in Sales Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will announce sales of $310.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $311.22 million and the lowest is $310.20 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $284.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

VIAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Viavi Solutions stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,100. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 0.72. Viavi Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $134,875.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $42,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,932.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,318 shares of company stock worth $982,104. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,026,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,122,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 98,190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 59,896 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 301.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 70,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

