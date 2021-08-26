37,850 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $165,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Shares of BNL opened at $26.65 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.19.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

In other news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

