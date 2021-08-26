$4.45 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will post $4.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the highest is $4.54 billion. DISH Network posted sales of $4.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year sales of $17.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.60 billion to $17.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.96 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DISH Network.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DISH Network by 73.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISH Network stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,504,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82. DISH Network has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DISH Network (DISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.