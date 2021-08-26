$417.43 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post $417.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.00 million to $464.81 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $98.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 325.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.94 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 114.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $1,474,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $14,420,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PK stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

