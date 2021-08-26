453 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Bought by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,894,000 after buying an additional 951,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,135,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,227,000 after purchasing an additional 874,165 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $76.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

