$500.72 Million in Sales Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report sales of $500.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $510.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $489.10 million. Nabors Industries reported sales of $437.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nabors Industries.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Nabors Industries by 31.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.23. 1,374 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,817. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $133.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $620.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

