511 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Acquired by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 27,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 199,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 39,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $63.93 on Thursday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.78.

