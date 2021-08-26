$537.89 Million in Sales Expected for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) will announce $537.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $535.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.72 million. Redfin posted sales of $236.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of RDFN stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.74. 1,015,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,953. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Redfin has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.96 and a beta of 1.87.

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 6,083 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $276,594.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,364.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,615 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Redfin by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,436,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,808,000 after purchasing an additional 536,058 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Redfin by 6.7% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,163,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,084,000 after purchasing an additional 576,272 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,606,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,494,000 after purchasing an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Redfin by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,676,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,730,000 after purchasing an additional 254,809 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

