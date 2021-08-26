6,288 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 362.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $186.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

