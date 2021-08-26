$676.69 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will post sales of $676.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $696.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $667.60 million. Envista reported sales of $640.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 14,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $628,285.15. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,670. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555,062 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Envista by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.09 on Thursday. Envista has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $46.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

