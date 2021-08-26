$7.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $7.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.93 billion and the lowest is $7.84 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $7.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

NYSE PM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $101.26. The stock had a trading volume of 27,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,986. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $68.93 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

