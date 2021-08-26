882 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $246.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.17 and a fifty-two week high of $247.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

