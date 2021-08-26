8PAY Market Cap Achieves $714,509.57 (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, 8PAY has traded 103.5% higher against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a market cap of $714,509.57 and $1.58 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.85 or 0.00121398 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.03 or 0.00153825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,895.26 or 1.00142086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.85 or 0.01024696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.87 or 0.06429547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

